Ray Tinkum becomes new mayor of Hot Sulphur Springs

Raymond "Ray" Tinkum is sworn in as the new Mayor of Hot Sulphur Springs, by Christine Lee, mayor pro tem on Nov. 17, 2022.

Kevin Jones/Courtesy Photo

Hot Sulphur Springs welcomed their new mayor during the town board of trustees meeting on Nov. 17. Ray Tinkum replaced Christine Lee, who has been serving as mayor pro tem since former Mayor Bob McVay died in April.

Tinkum has previously served as town trustee of Hot Sulphur since 2017. He’s held a variety of roles in the community.

Before moving to Hot Sulphur Springs eight years ago, Tinkum was the ranch manager for the nearly 1,000-acre historic Slash J Slash Ranch at Lake Granby. During his 13-year tenure at Slash J Slash, Tinkum led hay production and the cattle operation, among other ranch duties.

He’s also owned his own businesses.

“I’m a self-employed horse shoer, this year was my 38th year,” he said. “I’ve been plowing driveways for people for 22 years.”

On his new role working in town government, Tinkum stated, “I’m looking forward to working with the crew we have in place, and both the old and new people who are on the board.”

Tinkum is coming on board at a significant time in Hot Sulphur Springs’ development. The town is now in the process of updating their comprehensive plan to shape growth over the next two decades. Tinkum stated he’s looking forward to working on the plan and the town will concentrate “on keeping Hot Sulphur, Hot Sulphur, and keeping the small-town atmosphere.”