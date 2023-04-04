Rocky Mountain PBS to air documentary on Captain Emily Warner

Local supporters of the documentary: The Grand County Historical Association.

The airline accomplishments of Captain Emily Warner will be featured on the Great Colorado Women documentary series — viewers can tune in on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS.

The documentary, “Emily Howell Warner: Pushing Frontiers in the Sky,” is produced by the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame for broadcast on PBS. Viewers can watch on their PBS channel, online at Video.RmPBS.org or on YouTube TV. After the broadcast, the documentary will be available online through the film library at CoGreatWomen.org .

Fifty years ago, Warner paved the way for women to become pilots. In 1973, she shattered the glass ceiling by joining Frontier Airlines as America’s first permanent female commercial airline pilot.

In 1973, Warner helped create the Granby/Grand County Airport as a terminal for Rocky Mountain Airways. The terminal operated from 1973-1979. The airport is now named Emily Warner Field in honor of her contributions.

Most of the documentary’s film footage was shot at the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum, which is located in the airport’s former terminal. B. Travis Wright, Grand County Historical Association president, provided drone footage of the airport and the outside of the aviation museum.