School news from West Grand School District Superintendent Liz Bauer

West Grand staff and students have been busy the month of October, diving into learning inside and outside of the classroom. Here are a few of the highlights:

This month’s Profile of a Learner characteristic is empowered

This month our Profile of a Learner characteristic highlight is empowered. An empowered Mustang can: embrace the growth mindset, pursue their curiosities and passions, self-advocate, demonstrate ownership, and take responsibility for how their actions and behaviors affect themselves and others, as well as take personal responsibility for their learning.

Hands-on and experience learning

West Grand High School’s outdoor education class was able to take a fly fishing field trip to put their skills to practice. A big thanks goes out to Bear Mountain Outfitters and the Peak Ranch for supporting this opportunity for our students.

Bear Mountain Outfitters and the Peak Ranch helped provide West Grand High School’s outdoor education class an opportunity to take a fly fishing field trip in October 2022. They’re pictured here with Mr. Shraberg and Bear Mountain guide Brad Probst.

Courtesy photo

The sixth-grade class also got to experience some hands-on learning thanks to the support of our community partners. The Town of Kremmling and sanitation district provided our students a science lesson about how water is treated, cleaned and gets back to their houses. Who knew there was so much to learn about poo!

A sixth-grade student looks through the microscope at the bacteria used to break down feces during a trip to the Kremmling Sanitation District.

Courtesy photo

Public Works Director Willson explains the water treatment process during a trip to the Kremmling Sanitation District.

Courtesy photo

Sixth-grade students tour the holding ponds during a trip to the Kremmling Sanitation District.

Courtesy photo

West Grand students and staff dressed up for Halloween

West Grand’s kindergarten through eighth grade staff dressed as “busy buzzing bees.”

Courtesy photo

One tradition that both students and families look forward to is the kindergarten through eighth grade costume parade hosted on Halloween. The students dress up in costumes and walk around the building on display for all to see. The staff even got into the spirit and dressed up as “busy buzzing bees.”

Wrapping up the fall athletic season

The middle school’s first sports season has wrapped up. West Grand had over 50% of our kindergarten through eighth grade students participate on at least one athletic team in the fall. Middle school boys basketball is now in full swing.

The high school fall seasons are also coming to an end. The West Grand High School cross-country team had an excellent season, with highlights including a new school record by senior runner, Brayden James; the entire boys team qualifying and running at the Colorado state cross-country meet; and our very own coach Ryan Tripicchio being selected as a West Region cross-country Inspiring Coach of the Year.

The high school volleyball team and football teams are both headed to regional and playoff games this upcoming weekend. Volleyball will be traveling to Sedgwick County for regionals, and the football team will roll into Dove Creek for the first round of playoffs. Go Mustangs!