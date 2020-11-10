Sheep Mountain fuel mitigation project to begin

The Bureau of Land Management and the Colorado State Forest Service will be mitigating fuels on Sheep Mountain for a multi-year project.

Logging on Sheep Mountain is expected to begin immediately, followed by hand work and pile burning. The project aims to remove hazardous trees and create a fuel break on 187 acres of BLM land and private property.

“It will reduce wildfire risk to our neighbors and improve forest health, habitat for wildlife and public safety for decades to come,” said BLM Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills.

The work will help protect the Pole Creek Preserve, Valley at Winter Park and Fairways at Pole Creek subdivisions, as well as Snow Mountain Ranch.

The project will be done in two phases, first clearing trees and then creating a fuel break, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 15, 2023.

BLM and CSFS are working together under a Good Neighbor Authority program, which allows collaboration on projects across lands managed by different agencies.