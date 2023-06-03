Sheriff’s office continues search for missing man with specialized dog teams

Ari Harms, a white man in his thirties, has not been seen since witnesses say he got in an inflatable kayak on the Colorado River on May 28.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for Ari Harms, a white male in his 30s who went missing from Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs on May 28.

The sheriff’s office and partnering agencies will continue the search today using specialized water scent dog teams from across the state.

Today the search efforts will be focused on the Colorado River near the entrance of County Road 50 downstream to the Kemp-Breeze State Wildlife Area, which is just west of Parshall.

The river closure that was originally issued on May 30 covering Byers Canyon has been rescinded. The new river closure issued became effective today at 6 a.m.

So far, the search has found a kayak matching the description of the one which a witness said Harms entered the river, Harms’ backpack and some of his personal belongings. A citizen found the kayak May 29 near the west end of Byers Canyon — the opposite side of the canyon from the campground — and search teams found the backpack and other belongings June 1.