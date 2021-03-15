Snow totals: Winter Park receives 23 inches over two days

This image comes from the live snow stake at Winter Park at about 11:30 a.m. Monday as the resort was reporting almost two feet of new snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy Winter Park Resort

On Monday, Winter Park Resort was reporting almost two feet of new snow over the last 48 hours.

A massive snowstorm moved into Colorado this weekend. The snow might have been late with its arrival, but it pounded Denver, the Front Range and eastern plains.

With much of the state crippled by the storm, many roads closures took hold this weekend and continue into today. Motorists are urged to continue to avoid travel if possible. For updates from the Colorado Department of Transportation, go to COTrip.org.

For those who made it to the mountain, the resort has seen a foot over the last 24 hours to take the two day total to an inch shy of two feet.

With the new snow, Winter Park Resort has a base of 72 inches. Farther west in Grand County, Granby Ranch Resort was reporting eight inches of new snow over the last 72 hours with a base of 29 inches.