 Starting Jan. 1, everyone in Colorado will be charged 10 cents for every single-use bag￼

Starting Jan. 1, across the state of Colorado, shoppers will need to spend 10 cents for every single-use bag, including both paper and plastic.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post/Courtesy image

A statewide 10-cent bag fee, aimed at reducing single-use plastics but which also includes recycled paper, goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

“Nearly 20 Colorado communities already have some sort of ban or fee on single-use bags, and others have been preparing for the implementation of HB21-1162 to reduce single-use bags in their communities,” according to an Eco-Cycle news release. Eco-Cycle is a Boulder-based non-profit and zero-waste organization .

Colorado is the first non-coastal state to enact a statewide bag fee and ban, according to the release.

Eco-Cycle this week launched a free online tool kit to help governments, businesses and people navigate the new policy.

The revenue from the 10-cent bag fees will mostly go back to local governments, though some will be spent on waste diversion and enforcement of the fee rules. Some local governments, like Denver, have already enacted such fees .

