Storm closes Berthoud Pass
Due to adverse weather impacts, Berthoud Pass closed to traffic in both directions on Sunday morning.
The US Highway 40 closure extends from mile marker 257 outside Winter Park Resort to mile marker 232 where Berthoud meets Interstate 70.
At this time, there is no estimated reopening time.
With several inches of snow having fallen over Winter Park and more in the forecast, the Colorado Department of Transportation warned travelers that road conditions could turn hazardous. For more about road conditions, go to COTrip.org.
