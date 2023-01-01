The gift of art: FabricFishy offers birthday class

Grandmother Bunny gave her granddaughter Hayley a class with FabricFishy for her 12th birthday. The two created colorful hummingbirds during the five-hour class.

Mike Evans/Courtesy Photo

On Dec. 28, a grandmother gave her granddaughter a unique birthday present — an art class. The grandmother, Bunny, signed her 12-year-old granddaughter Hayley up for a collage class with Mike Evans of FabricFishy.

FabricFishy classes allow participants to create intricate collages from colorful batik fabric. The stiff fabric, popular for modern wall hangings, originated in Asia over 2,000 years ago. Hayley and Bunny used batik to make a vibrant wildlife portrait at the Fabric Nook in Granby.

“It was a great way to have them spend the day together that they will not forget anytime soon,” Evans said. “They had fun and (Hayley) did really good with the art.”

Both Hayley and Bunny chose hummingbirds for their design. Evans drew the outline of the bird for the artist, dividing it into sections, much like an image in a coloring book. The pair then cut and pasted pieces of the batik onto the drawing using the appliqué method and added a border.

Since no sewing is involved, the craft is easy to master for both kids and adults, as Bunny and Hayley demonstrated.

Those interested in taking a class with FabricFishy can contact Evans at FabricFishy.com . All supplies are provided; participants just need to bring a sense of fun and a desire to learn a creative skill. Evans currently holds classes in participants’ homes or at local businesses. Evan’s works can be found at The Bowerbird’s Den at 295 E. Agate Ave. in Granby.