Troublesome Fest back for year 2

Live music at last year’s Troublesome Fest drew a crowd of over 1,000 attendees

The first annual Troublesome Fest took place last year in Grand Lake, celebrating the town’s recovery from the East Troublesome Fire and the community’s resiliency in overcoming the devastation together. The Fest is back for another year, and tickets have just gone on sale. It will take place at Gene Stover Lakefront Park in Grand Lake on Saturday, September 11.

The festival is a musical tribute for the community, featuring live bands, food and educational nonprofit booths focused on wellness and fire mitigation. The rock and Americana musical line-up for this year’s Fest includes Stoney LaRue, Band of Heathens, Todd Park Mohr, Jeff Crosby, Puddle Stomp and Lance Rogers. The nonprofit Fire on the Mountain, whose founding members Stephanie Conners, Morgan Colin, and Krystal Steward, founded the festival. All were directly impacted by the fire.



Please visit TroublesomeFest.com to purchase tickets, or visit Eventbrite.com and search “Troublesome Fest.” Tickets are $50. Funds from last year’s Troublesome Fest supported Grand County’s first responders. Twelve hundred attendees visited last year’s festival, raising $70,000 dollars. The funds were dispersed throughout the county to fire districts, scholarship funds for high school students pursing first responder fields, mental wellness organizations, wildfire clean-up efforts, the Grand County Wildfire Council and other wildfire awareness programs.

Attending this year’s festival is a great way to enjoy live music and learn more about Grand’s wildfire-mitigation efforts, and to give back to the nonprofit organizations and first responders who keep us safe year after year. If you are interested in donating or volunteering at the event, email fireonthemountainnonprofit@gmail.com