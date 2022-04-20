Two in custody after Grand Lake home break-in

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies responded to a trespassing call on Sunday, April 17, in Grand Lake. Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said the incident's proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park prompted the involvement of National Park Service law enforcement along with others.

Grand County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy Photo

One man is in the Denver Marshal’s custody and one remains in the custody of the Grand County Sheriff’s Detention Facility after an attempted break-in at a Grand Lake home on Sunday, April 17, which prompted the involvement of multiple local, state and federal law enforcement and EMS agencies.

Gregory Wyatt, 36, from Aurora, was booked on a Failure to Appear Warrant for dangerous drugs out of the Denver Marshal’s Office. Andrew Belrose, 30, from Denver, was booked on a felony warrant out of the Colorado Department of Corrections for a parole violation. He also had an additional felony arrest warrant out of the Edgewater Police Department for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Audrey Teachout, 36, was issued a criminal summons for false reporting to authorities, and was released on Sunday.

The arrests came after sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at 1247 Grand County Road 49 near Grand Lake after receiving a report of a possible trespass. The homeowner, Jeffrey Wyatt, reported that he had observed suspicious activity on his Ring goorbell camera from a location outside the home, and that the unknown male in the video had subsequently placed a strip of tape over the camera.

According to an arrest affidavit, upon arrival at the home, sheriff’s deputies observed Belrose exit the residence on several occasions. When they attempted to contact Belrose, he was verbally uncooperative before retreating back into the residence. At that time, deputies on the scene determined that they had a potentially dangerous situation at hand, with a barricaded subject, unknown weapons and/or the potential of another person at the residence, so they called in backup.

The Middle Park Emergency Response Team responded along with state and federal partners including Granby Police Department, Fraser Winter Park Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.

Gregory Wyatt



Meanwhile, local law enforcement dispatch received several calls from multiple sources in the area stating they saw a male matching Belrose’s description walking in the area. While conducting a search, police found two separate sets of fresh footprints, which were later identified as belonging to Wyatt and Teachout. Shortly thereafter, officers found Belrose in the crawlspace of a third residential structure, 1411 Grand County Road 49.

Andrew Belrose



Following an extensive area search, police later found Wyatt hiding in a nearby house under construction. Both he and Belrose were taken into custody without further incident. Teachout was later contacted and determined to be involved in the incident.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that Wyatt was the son of Jeffrey Wyatt, the owner of the residence. The homeowner of 1411 CR 49, Thomas Michael Kostelocky, was also contacted and said he wanted Belrose charged with trespassing.

A search of the white Jeep Belrose was seen repeatedly opening in the driveway of Jeffrey Wyatt’s home, contained the following:

28.61 grams of methamphetamine

9 assumed blue fentanyl tablets marked “M”

2.27 grams of methamphetamine in a small, clear, tied baggie

3.72 grams of methamphetamine in a purple sandwich bag

0.69 grams of cocaine in a small clear baggie

3.79 grams of an unknown substance individually

Wyatt was transferred to the Denver Marshal’s office and Belrose remains in the custody of the Grand County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

Grand Lake Mayor Pro-tem Ernie Bjorkman advised the public to take extra precaution in protecting their homes from such burglaries, with Ring cameras and security systems.

“Some criminal minds have discovered that it can be easy pickings up here with a lot of second homes unoccupied in the winter. I urge everyone to get full-time extended security systems … and for Grand Lake and surrounding areas to have more police coverage,” he said.