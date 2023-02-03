Upcoming events and activities with Granby Recreation

The Granby Recreation Department has a full slate of events this month, including its 20th annual daddy/daughter dance, the start of adult flag football and introduction to backcountry classes.

On Saturday, Granby Rec and the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District will host two daddy/daughter dances — one from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the other 7-8 p.m. at the Elk Ridge Ballroom at River Run Resort. The rec departments hope to accommodate more participation with the two times and will charge $35 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter.

The dances require registration online at GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com or on the phone at 970-887-3961. The event will feature a DJ and is open to daughters 3 years old and older.

Flag football begins Feb. 15 and runs for five weeks, with games Wednesday nights from 8-10 p.m. at the Granby Soccer Dome at 100 W. Diamond Ave. The pick-up does not require registration, with drop-in participants paying $10 per night, but players can register for the whole five-week session by Feb. 14 and pay $40.

Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply will once again partner with Granby Rec to put on two different introduction to backcountry classes — one about backcountry conditions Feb. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and one on backcountry gear Feb. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Both classes will be at the Granby Community Building and cost $10 per person.

Registration for the backcountry classes closed Wednesday, but Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply will also host a free full moon guided ski/snowshoe trip March 9.