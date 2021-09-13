US 40 reopens following Monday night closure
UPDATE: Alternating traffic has resumed on US Highway 40. Stay updated on road closure information at http://www.cotrip.org.
Authorities closed US Highway 40 west of Parshall in Grand County on Monday for a large overturned truck.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the truck partially submerged in the Colorado River as crews and heavy equipment worked to recover the vehicle Monday night.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, US 40 was closed in both directions due to the wreck. CDOT put the closure at mile marker 196, just west of Parshall, without an estimated time of reopening.
Colorado State Patrol is leading the accident investigation.
