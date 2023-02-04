Voting open for Colorado’s 150th anniversary license plate design
The batch of honorable mention license plate designs that the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles released last month featured some great artwork, but now that the finalists for the contest honoring the state’s 150th anniversary have been announced, it is time to select the winners.
Voting opened Wednesday and runs through Feb. 15 on DMV.Colorado.gov/historiccolorado. Voters can select their favorite of three designs in each age division — 13 years old and older and under 13 — and the older age division’s winner will be used to create the 150th anniversary plate, which is expected to be released in the fall.
Two of the finalist designs in the under 13 division came from Calista Blaschke of Denver. Both include Colorado’s state bird, the lark bunting, and state tree, the blue spruce.
The winners for both divisions will receive a $1,000 grant and a commemorative license plate. Electra Bustle, the DMV’s senior director, said in a new release that the contest had impressive participation with more than 300 entries.
