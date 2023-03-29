West Grand elementary and middle school wrestlers compete in state championships
West Grand School District’s youngest wrestlers headed to the mat for the Rocky Mountain Nationals Elementary and Middle School State Championships. Twenty students from West Grand Elementary and Middle schools made it to the state competition, which took place from March 24-25.
The elementary school finals took place at the same time at the middle school championships. Four elementary school wrestlers and one middle school wrestler earned a place during the championships.
West Grand winners
- Calvert “Critter” Wood: fifth place, 50-pound weight class
- Sawyer Heller: sixth place, 58-pound weight class
- Gage Bauer: fourth place, 62-pound weight class
- Caleb Klotz: sixth place, 80-pound weight class
For full results, visit Arena.FloWrestling.org.
