 West Grand elementary and middle school wrestlers compete in state championships | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

West Grand elementary and middle school wrestlers compete in state championships

News News |

  

West Grand's kindergarten through fifth grade wrestlers. Many attended the RMN Colorado Elementary and Middle School State Championships. The championships took place from March 24-25 in Denver.
Taerdra Hickam/Courtesy Photo

West Grand School District’s youngest wrestlers headed to the mat for the Rocky Mountain Nationals Elementary and Middle School State Championships. Twenty students from West Grand Elementary and Middle schools made it to the state competition, which took place from March 24-25.

The elementary school finals took place at the same time at the middle school championships. Four elementary school wrestlers and one middle school wrestler earned a place during the championships.

West Grand winners

  • Calvert “Critter” Wood: fifth place, 50-pound weight class
  • Sawyer Heller: sixth place, 58-pound weight class
  • Gage Bauer: fourth place, 62-pound weight class
  • Caleb Klotz: sixth place, 80-pound weight class

For full results, visit Arena.FloWrestling.org.

A view of the action during the Rocky Mountain Nationals State Championships.
Sami Lechman/Courtesy Photo

Show CaptionsHide Captions

More Like This, Tap A Topic
communitynewssportswest grand school districtwest grand schoolswrestling
Entertainment News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 