West Grand elementary and middle school wrestlers compete in state championships

West Grand's kindergarten through fifth grade wrestlers. Many attended the RMN Colorado Elementary and Middle School State Championships. The championships took place from March 24-25 in Denver.

Taerdra Hickam/Courtesy Photo

West Grand School District’s youngest wrestlers headed to the mat for the Rocky Mountain Nationals Elementary and Middle School State Championships. Twenty students from West Grand Elementary and Middle schools made it to the state competition, which took place from March 24-25.

The elementary school finals took place at the same time at the middle school championships. Four elementary school wrestlers and one middle school wrestler earned a place during the championships.

West Grand winners

Calvert “Critter” Wood: fifth place, 50-pound weight class

Sawyer Heller: sixth place, 58-pound weight class

Gage Bauer: fourth place, 62-pound weight class

Caleb Klotz: sixth place, 80-pound weight class

For full results, visit Arena.FloWrestling.org .