West Grand High School athletes sign college letters of intent￼

West Grand senior Wyatt Howell signs his letter of intent to play football for the Dakota Tigers.

Samuel Miller/Courtesy Photo

February 21 was a day of achievement for two West Grand High School seniors, Wyatt Howell and Parker Graves . Flanked by their families and coaches, the students signed their letters of intent to play football at their future colleges.

Howell signed his letter of intent to play football for the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. Parker Graves signed his letter of intent to play football for the Fighting Bees of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.