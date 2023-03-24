West Grand Intern of the month
West Grand High School recognized Varian Villalobos as March Intern of the Month. Currently, Villalobos works as a mechanic assistant at West End Rentals & Tires in Kremmling.
During an interview with West Grand senior Carly Kellen, Villalobos explained he chose the internship “to be in more of a working environment and do more hands-on stuff, like working with tools.”
During his internship, Villalobos learned how to change tires and helps the shop run smoothly.
