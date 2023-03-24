West Grand Intern of the month

Varian Villalobos is West Grand High School's March Intern of the Month. Villalobos is serving as a mechanic assistant at West End Rentals & Tires in Kremmling.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

During an interview with West Grand senior Carly Kellen, Villalobos explained he chose the internship “to be in more of a working environment and do more hands-on stuff, like working with tools.”

During his internship, Villalobos learned how to change tires and helps the shop run smoothly.