West Meadow Metropolitan District to hold board meeting April 12
Residents can attend a virtual West Meadow Metropolitan Board Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday April 12 at 12:30 p.m. Below are the Zoom and agenda links.
Zoom: https://spencerfane.zoomgov.com/j/1600993396?pwd=SUlpSlNlMllqU3NCNmVaakNUdTBYZz09
Call-In Number: (669) 254 – 5252
Meeting ID: 160 099 3396
Passcode: 117447
Link to Agenda: https://www.westmeadowmd.com/2023-04-12-board-meeting
