Williams Fork crews prepare for burning operations to up containment

An Interagency Hotshot Crew, a highly experienced hand crew, works with a dozer to construct a containment line Friday along the southwest flank of the fire near Williams Creek.

Kari Greer / Williams Fork Fire Info

On Monday morning, the Williams Fork Fire had grown to just over 11,000 acres with a steady 3% containment on the northwest side of the fire.

With cooler weather moving in, crews are now looking for an opportunity to initiate a controlled burn of about 600 acres to reduce available fuels and increase containment.

The controlled burn would be east of Williams Fork River and south of Kinney Creek to the Darling Creek area. Firefighters will be assisted by air resources for the burn operation.

“It takes the punch out of the fire,” explained Robyn Broyles, public information officer for the fire.

Broyles said the goal of the burn operation is to get containment on the western flank of the fire.

In other areas burning, crews are utilizing constructed line, natural features and manmade features to confine the flames. Confinement is different than containment because indirect lines are used in spots where firefighters have little access.

An operational fire update will be hosted on the Williams Fork Fire Info Facebook page, live tonight at 5 p.m. Viewers can submit questions in real-time to be answered by the experts.

Fire Info Notifications: Sign up for CodeRed at http://www.gcemergency.com InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6971/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/williamsforkfire

Evacuation remains in place for CR 3 and CR 30, Keyser Creek, Darling Creek and Church Park. Areas identified for pre-evacuation include CR 50, CR 50S, CR 73, Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch, and Henderson Mill.

Road closures are still in effect on Forest Service Road 133, Forest Service Road 139, County Road 30, County Road 3 and County Road 50 at Young Life Camp.