Winter Park hoping to diversify town commissions

The Winter Park Town Council on Tuesday delayed an appointment to the planning commission in an effort to diversify applicants.

In a bid to diversify town boards, the Winter Park Town Council on Tuesday delayed the appointment of a new planning commission member and directed staff to gin up more interest.

The vacancy on the planning commission was created when Mike Davlin was elected to town council in April. Four applicants put in letters of interest for the position, and the planning commission recommended Gary Behlen for the role.

Council member Chris Seeman questioned whether the town had done enough to drum up residents’ interest in the position and encouraged more marketing for the vacancy.

“I just think it’s really important that for some of these boards or committees that we really do good outreach,” Seeman said. “I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with the current people, but diversity isn’t a bad thing either.”

Prior to Davlin leaving, the planning commission consisted of seven men.

Council members who went through the Winter Park 101 course, which outlined what the town council does and how it works, before being elected — including Davlin, Jennifer Hughes and Jeremy Henn — agreed the program and marketing had been effective for them.

Mayor Nick Kutrumbos supported encouraging diversity on town boards and noted a short delay wouldn’t hurt the commission’s ability to do its job.

Ultimately, council approved four-year terms for sitting planning commission members Brad Holzwarth, Roger Kish and Doug Robbins while tabling the new appointment.

