Winter Park transit facility moving along

Winter Park will soon get two new buses, and work on the new transit facility to house them is rolling along with town council approving several resolutions related to The Lift bus system.

On Tuesday, town council took steps to finalize the land lease and begin designing the new transit facility. As a result, Winter Park will be leasing 12 acres off County Road 5 from Grand County for $10 per year in a 50 year agreement.

In exchange, the county will get a seat on the Transit Advisory Committee, which advises Winter Park’s transit department.

Town council also approved a contract with OZ Architecture from Denver for architectural, engineering and construction administration services at the cost of $837,172.

Earlier this year, the town received a $200,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation to pay for some of the design cost associated with the transit facility.

In two separate resolutions, council then approved grants for two buses. The grants are expected to cover 80% of the cost — or $393,804 out of $492,255 — for both buses.

The grants come from Colorado FASTER and Senate Bill 228. The buses are expected to be delivered in spring 2022.

In other business:

• Council approved special event permits for the Epic Singletrack races at the Rendezvous and Idlewild trail systems Sept. 19 or 20, as well as for church services at the Headwaters Center on Sunday mornings.

• The liquor license for Goody’s Mountain Creperie was transferred to the new owner.

• An updated town ordinance regarding bears and trash was approved on second reading. The ordinance requires residents to put out trash bins no earlier than 6 a.m. on pick up days and take it in before 8 p.m. the same day. When bins are not out for collection, they have to be stored inside or screened. Otherwise wildlife proof containers are required. The town is also now able to cite residents within seven days of wildlife getting into their trash.

• Due to the U.S. Forest Service closure brought about by the Williams Fork Fire, the Headwaters Trails Alliance is pausing trail work in the area and moving to the Phases area near Tabernash. Council approved reallocating $25,000 that had been meant for the Trails Smart Sizing project delayed by the fire to the Phases construction. Fraser’s board approved a similar reallocation at its last meeting.

• The final plat for the Rendezvous Center, which includes the home for the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce, and accompanying townhomes was approved. All site planning and zoning regulations have been reviewed and approved, according to Town Planner Hugh Bell. A development improvement agreement between the town and Rendezvous VC, LLC for the Rendezvous Center was also approved.