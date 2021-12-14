Woman arrested in stolen car

Wanda Switzer



A woman who told police she bought a 2008 Toyota Avalon for $100 was arrested after police found the was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.

Around 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, a Granby officer noticed the Toyota parked at a gas pump for a long period of time with no one in or around the car. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman, later identified as Wanda Switzer, 47, came out of the gas station after a while and drove off in the Toyota.

Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Switzer, who allegedly said she purchased the car from a friend in Colorado Springs for $100 about two weeks prior. Switzer also said she had not asked where her friend had gotten the car or why he was selling it for so cheap, the affidavit says.

Later, Switzer allegedly said the car came from a drug dealer who had taken the car as payment from one of his customers, adding she had searched an app to see if the car was stolen and the app said the car was not stolen.

Police also determined Switzer’s driver’s license was revoked.

Switzer is charged with two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. She is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 7.