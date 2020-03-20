Letter: PRC grateful for help with annual banquet

“I Am Known. I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb.” — Jeremiah 1:5

This was the guiding verse for Pregnancy Resource Connection’s (PRC) 16th Annual Fundraising Banquet. Teal carnations with baby’s breath flowers and pink lattice hearts adorned with pictures of babies served by PRC decorated the tables.

PRC wants to thank everyone who attended on Feb. 16. PRC has been able to serve Grand County for 38 years due to our generous sponsors. Young Life Crooked Creek Camp graciously provided the venue and prepared the meal for 250 people from Grand County and the Denver area. We are grateful to Christian comedian, Mike Williams. He provided an evening that included a lot of laughter and an occasional tear. His spontaneous interaction with the audience was incredible.

During the evening, we celebrated our clients, our volunteers and all that PRC does throughout the year. The Kremmling Rotary Club presided over the raffle for a variety box of beef, pork and lamb donated by Foster Sego and Flint Linke/Krempin, an incredible picture of elk taken by Dale Petefish, and a game of Heads and Tails for a ¼ beef that was generously donated by Wood Cattle, Inc. Additionally, several handmade baby quilts and handmade wool mittens were donated by Kathy DiGirolamo and Jan Robar, respectively.

PRC would like to thank The Perk, Rocky Mountain Roastery, Simple Coffee, Stoked Meeting House, and Midtown Cafe for providing the Italian soda bar, Elevation Pizza for providing pizza for over 50 children, Mountain Family Center for providing snacks, and Winter Park Christian Church for printing our flyers for advertising the banquet and our programs for the evening.

PRC is grateful for the many hearts and hands involved in making this annual event successful. More than 66 volunteers spent countless hours making this event possible this year!

— June Matson, executive director of PRC