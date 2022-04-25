Library Column: Let’s celebrate library volunteers

A volunteer-taught watercolor class at Fraser Valley Library.

Jeanette McQuade/Courtesy Photo Heidi Minch

In celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, which runs April 17-23, Grand County Library District would like to highlight some of the people behind the scenes and acknowledge the hard work they do for us in libraries across Grand County.

In remembrance of Joan Richmond, who left our world in 2021, we are grateful for the many times she touched our lives. She was a loyal library patron and five-year volunteer as a hostess at Juniper Library, and she also assisted with shelving. She would always say to branch manager, Sue Luton, “I have a passion for helping others.”

Volunteers like Bill and Marcia from the Kremmling Library help create displays, design signage and teach classes. Kim from Granby Library generously offers to take recycling off the hands of staff on a regular basis. Diane with the group, “Sons of Norway,” has taught a variety of Culture Folk Art classes at libraries throughout Grand County. Fraser Valley Library is also happy to announce that they have welcomed four new volunteers this year!

Volunteers support our libraries in so many ways — storytime, afterschool club and summer reading program support; bulletin boards; teen advisory groups; recycling; shelving and organization; and teaching classes like crochet, watercolor, fabric pumpkins and charcoal art. The community has also benefited from the knowledge and expertise of many armchair travelers!

Of course, we would be remiss if we did not thank members of both The Friends of Grand County Library and Grand County Library Foundation for their tireless fundraising ventures, book sales and author talks that all support the efforts of Grand County Library District.

We are so grateful for the dedication of our volunteers and the countless hours they spend assisting with various tasks. We would not be able to accomplish the things we do without them. A quote by Sherry Anderson was shared with me, and it truly expresses how we feel about our group of volunteers: “Volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless!”

A warm and heartfelt thanks to all of you from all of us at Grand County Library District!

Fraser Valley Library

Lisa, Ellen, Dana, Susan, Kathie, and numerous Teen volunteers including Julie, Camille, Andrea, Kaya and Jacqueline

Granby Library

TAG East (Teen Advisory Group) members – Daisy, Lilli, Jill, Lucas, and Natalia

Kim, Mary, Nicola, Pat, Laurel, Kaydee, Amelia, Sage, Lois, Cathy, Judy, and Ann

Juniper Library in Grand Lake

Katy, Chris and Julia as well as Friends members Kelly and Tonya; their kids Victoria, Ashlyn, and Zayden; and their husbands James and Scott

Hot Sulphur Springs Library

Carol, Merilyn, and Leslie

Kremmling Library

Roxane, Bill, Marcia, Melitta, Janet, Francesca, Teresa, Ben, Holly, Jeanne, Katie, Emmylou and numerous Teen volunteers including Joshua, Gracie, Teagan, Lillyana and Solea

District Office