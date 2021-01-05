Library Corner: Some good recommendations for National Cuddle Up Day

Did you know that Wednesday is National Cuddle Up Day? Grand County Library District staff has compiled a list of recommendations to keep you company while you’re cuddled up under a cozy blanket with a warm mug.

Michelle Gregory: “The Children’s Blizzard” by David Laskin — A true story from 1888 that recounts a devastating blizzard and its dire consequences for a band of children who left for school that morning clad only in sweaters and thin shoes. A difficult, but worthwhile, read.

• Cindy Schinzel Hald: “Angels Everywhere” (series) by Debbie Macomber — Follow the adventures of three well-intentioned angels, Shirley, Goodness, and Mercy, who sometimes lose their way as they try to help their assigned humans. They remind us that no one, not even an angel, is perfect.

• Sue Luton: “Molly’s Pilgrim” by Barbara Cohen — A touching children’s book about an immigrant girl who identifies with the story of the Pilgrims as she adjusts to life in a new land. “This book makes me cry every time I read it!”

Michelle Grant: “Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan — An insightful, hilarious, and compelling novel about a complicated friendship between two women who are at very different stages in life. The novel explores motherhood, power dynamics, and privilege in its many forms.

• Polly Gallagher: “Going Solo” (audiobook) by Roald Dahl — This autobiography explores author Dahl’s worldwide travels and his experiences as an RAF fighter pilot during WWII. “It was great to listen to the audio version! My son and I listened together and were in tears laughing at some of the stories!”

• Tara Thompson: “The Prestige” (DVD, PG-13) — An older film about dueling magicians one-upping each other to a fault. “It was sad, but intriguing.” Well worth a watch!

• Chris Newell: “The Perfect Score (series) by Rob Buyea — A middle grade series that follows real-life characters who tell their own stories through alternating chapters. Teens grapple with new teachers, bullies, making friends, and challenges at home, while preparing for high pressure standardized tests.

• Kealani Walker: “My Own Words” (audiobook) by Ruth Bader Ginsberg — A biographical collection compiled after Ginsberg became a Supreme Court Justice. A truly inspiring peek into what it takes to craft thorough opinions that impact the outcomes of cases brought before the highest court in our country. “It’s energizing and insightful to see how the judges remain cordial and build meaningful relationships outside of work, even when they hold opposing viewpoints.”

• Emily Pedersen: “Resistance, A Night Divided, and Words on Fire” by Jennifer Nielsen — Nielsen’s historical novels for teens feature young female protagonists who join resistance efforts and discover their own strength and courage. “Super, intense page-turners!”

• Tallie Gray: “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art” by James Nestor — An accessible and entertaining read that explores how the human species has lost the ability to breathe properly … and how to fix it. “Fascinating! After reading this, I’m much more in tune with how to breathe, depending upon circumstances. My goal is to skin dive for five minutes!”