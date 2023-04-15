LTE: pothole slalom

U.S. Highway 40 is a pothole nightmare. I’ve lived in Grand County for 30 years, and it’s been a long time since the condition of U.S. 40 has been this bad.

From the top of Berthoud Pass all the way through Granby, the size and number of potholes is now dangerous. On the morning of Easter Sunday, we drove over the pass and saw three cars pulled over changing flat tires.

The rest of us were busy doing the “pothole slalom”, which often means crossing either a dotted white or solid yellow line just to protect our vehicle. This is unsafe, and Colorado Department of Transportation must be notified to act immediately to at least patch the most dangerous ones.

For the long term, Grand County should be moved from the Grand Junction CDOT jurisdiction to the Denver jurisdiction, so we become more of a priority. Anyone driving over the pass should have a passenger film the trip, and submit to all social media and mainstream media to showcase the problem.

Abby Loberg

Resident Granby