250 snowboarders race the slalom course for a cause at Bucket Banked

The second annual Bucket Banked Slalom took place on April 8. The race was held in the memory of Grand County native Ben Lynch, and benefitted the Grand Foundation's H.O.P.E. Fund. Winter Park Competition Center and Winter Park Resort hosted the event as part of the Spring Bash + Splash: Great-Full Days.

On Saturday, April 8, 250 snowboarders jumped and carved around a banked slalom course at Winter Park Resort. The snowboard race raised funds for a reason – to benefit the Grand Foundation’s H.O.P.E. Fund (Healing Opportunities through Prevention Efforts).

Bucket Banked, now in its second year, is a mental health fundraiser hosted by the Winter Park Competition Center and Winter Park Resort. Many competitors were racing in the memory and spirit of Grand County native and Winter Park Competition Center alum, Ben Lynch.

“Seeing everyone at the Bucket is a powerful and inspiring experience,” said Ryan Arrington, founder of Bucket Banked. “Whether you knew Ben or not, you can relate to the outlaw ways of this legend of the West. The Bucket brings awareness to a great cause and allows us to celebrate Ben’s life doing what he loved most, snowboarding.”

Among the riders were several snowboard cross Olympians – Cody Winters of Steamboat Springs, Nick Baumgartner of Michigan and Winter Park Competition Center alum Stacy Gaskill. Many snowboarders of all levels wanted to compete, leading to a waitlist for the race.

The course was located by the Vista Dome Tunnel, so spectators could take a break from skiing or snowboarding to watch the race.

Through individual donations, event entries, a silent auction and a donation match from Winter Park, Bucket Banked raised over $17,000 for the H.O.P.E. Fund as of Sunday, April 9. H.O.P.E. supports Grand County mental health advocacy and services, substance abuse prevention and recovery services, and outdoor recreation opportunities for community members to improve their mental and physical well-being.

The Bucket Banked was part of Winter Park Resort’s Spring Bash + Splash: Great-Full Days – a celebration of mental health awareness. Great-Full Days offered free live music, nonprofit booths, yoga, a Sober Ski Day and more.

“This event is a celebration of our local snowboard community, and the incredible efforts we see here in Grand County to support mental health awareness within the valley,” said Bob Holme, director of mountain maintenance at Winter Park Resort. “We’re thrilled to have an opportunity like this to ride together as a mountain family, while raising money for a cause that’s important to all of us.”