A day to be great-full at Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort's Spring Bash + Splash: Great-Full Days will feature the second annual Bucket Banked Slalom. The April 8 event, held in the memory of Grand County native Ben Lynch (pictured, front) will raise funds for the Grand Foundation's H.O.P.E. Fund.

Morgan Colin/Courtesy Photo

On April 8, snowboarders will race on the slalom course at Winter Park Resort to give others hope.

Winter Park’s second annual Bucket Banked Slalom and silent auction will raise funds for the Grand Foundation’s H.O.P.E. Fund (Healing Opportunities through Prevention Efforts). The event is part of the resort’s Spring Bash + Splash: Great-Full Days – a celebration of mental health awareness.

The slalom will honor Winter Park Competition Center alumni and Grand County native, Ben Lynch, who died on April 25, 2021. Raised in both Kremmling and Grand Lake, Lynch explored everything Grand County had to offer. This included fishing, hunting and camping – but especially snowboarding.

Lynch showed off his exuberant, freestyle moves in competitions, taught younger boarders his tricks, or took to the slopes with his brothers and mother. He was also the co-founder of the popular and inclusive High Noon Duel contest at Winter Park Resort, which drew snowboarders from around the state.

The fundraiser held in Lynch’s memory will feature a banked slalom – a snowboard race held on a curvy course, with tight banked turns to challenge the participants. One rider takes the course at a time, with each rider getting two runs.

As snowboarders swoop around curves, plenty of other festivities will round out the fundraiser. Con Brio and The Kyle Hollingsworth Band will offer free live music, plus participants can enjoy giveaways, aerial performers, nonprofit booths and an art walk. They can also browse the Village while enjoying mocktails at participating stores.

Snowboarders race around turns at the inaugural Bucket Banked Slalom at Winter Park Resort in 2022.

Jay Stewart Photography/Courtesy Photo

In conjunction with the event, Tame Wellness will offer a Sober Ski Day. Stephanie Pierce, co-founder and executive director of Tame, will lead a group of 20-25 participants to enjoy some mellow green and blues on the Winter Park side of the resort, then head to the Vintage for a free yoga session and snacks.

Formed in 2021 by Shelby Newberry and Stephanie Pierce, Tame offers wellness services such as yoga and meditation, provides substance abuse recovery planning, and organizes events for residents to have fun in a sober environment. To register for the Sober Ski Day, visit the Spring Bash + Splash: Great-Full Days event page at WinterParkResort.com.

Whether participants are skiing, snowboarding, dancing or practicing yoga, they can support the H.O.P.E. Fund, lift each other up, and express gratitude for mental healthcare providers in Grand.

About the H.O.P.E. Fund

H.O.P.E. supports Grand County mental health advocacy and services, substance abuse prevention and recovery services. They are dedicated to expanding these services locally, as well as expanding outdoor recreation opportunities for community members to improve their mental and physical well-being.

H.O.P.E. was founded in 2021, through a collaboration between the Grand Foundation and a local family who lost their son to a battle with addiction. Recognizing the lack of mental healthcare and addiction recovery resources in Grand County, the Foundation and the Seeman family created the H.O.P.E. Fund as a memorial to the young man. Families who also lost loved ones to mental afflictions donated to help the fund get its start. The H.O.P.E. Fund now helps fellow residents facing their own battles.

H.O.P.E. operates the Building HOPE Grand website to connect residents with local mental healthcare or primary care providers. They also support Middle Park Health’s Behavioral Health Navigator program and provide an office space for providers in the county.

To learn more about the H.O.P.E. Fund, how to donate/volunteer, or find mental healthcare and recovery resources, visit BuildingHopeGrand.com . Ben Lynch died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the Colorado Crisis Line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “TALK” to 38255.