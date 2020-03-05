District monitoring coronavirus with county health officials

Fifth grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary are working with Officer Murdoch of the Fraser Winter Park Police Department for a D.A.R.E. program.

Courtesy EGSD

Great Happenings in East Grand Schools the week of March 6.

• In regards to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the school district continues to work with Grand County Public Health, the Colorado Division of Public Health and Safety, the Colorado School Safety Resource Center and the Colorado Department of Education in developing protocols, practices and procedures based on the level of the threat. Currently we continue to clean and disinfect our buildings as we always do. We encourage all parents to follow the guidelines put out by the CDC regarding trying to avoid the virus: Wash hands often, leaving them in water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching the face, avoid touching in public areas as much as possible and if a child is sick, please have them stay at home and contact your doctor. If the level of threat changes, we will keep our community informed of what our practices will be.

• A group of over 20 Grand County students, teachers, administrators, business representatives and community members met Tuesday and Wednesday in Longmont for additional training regarding the Homegrown Talent Initiative. East and West Grand Schools are partnered on this initiative to bring relevant workforce experience to the students in both school districts. It is exciting to see the partnership develop and an implementation plan be put in place for next year.

• On Monday, March 2, a group of sophomore students traveled to Debbie’s Diner in Granby to showcase their Project-Based Learning presentations to owner Debbie Fitch. All sophomore students have been studying persuasive techniques through the lens of advertising. Many more presentations will be delivered to local business owners around the county this week. Thank you to our community for helping our students make the connection between what they learn in school and how it is used in the real world.

• Coach Clark is excited to see more East Grand Middle School athletes come out for wrestling every year. This season the roster is at an all time high with 35 total wrestlers, half a dozen of which are girls.

“Every athlete should wrestle at some point in life. You learn to manage your emotions, control your body, and respond to adversity in every waking moment of the sport,” Middle School Coach Clark says.

The team is specifically excited to represent East Grand at their home tournament Tuesday, March 10. Admission for adults is $4, families are $8, and senior citizens are free. First match will start at 3:45 p.m.

• Congratulations to community member Shaul Hagen, who was sworn in as a new board member by Judge Mary Hoak at a board meeting in Fraser on Feb. 18.

• Check out the bulletin board from Granby Elementary. The entire Granby Bear is made from “GRR” slips which are notes given to students for positive behavior.

• Three Middle Park High School students have achieved an excellent honor for our school district. The Panthers will be representing the United States Ski Association’s Rocky Mountain Division by being selected to go to U.S. Junior Nationals, skiing against the top junior Nordic skiers in America. Sylvia Brower, a freshman at Middle Park High School, and Alex Holinka, a junior, and Sebastian Brower, a senior, head off to Truckee, California. All three skiers compete with the Middle Park High School Nordic Ski Team, where they also put in excellent finishes at the state meet in Minturn last week. The skiers participate in the Winter Park Competition Center Nordic team and work closely with our school district to promote the highest level of athletic and academic achievement.

• GES fifth grade students have finished their Monet paintings, which are currently on display at the GES Library. They did an amazing job.

• Fifth grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary are excited to work with Officer Murdoch of the Fraser Winter Park Police Department during D.A.R.E. Thank you for taking time each week to teach us about making responsible and safe choices, Officer Murdoch.

• Remember that on Sunday we spring forward into daylight savings time. We want to make sure everyone gets to school on time on Monday.