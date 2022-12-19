Granby’s 2022 board of trustees holds last meeting

Snow covers the ground and a pine tree next to Granby Town Hall on Dec. 8.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Dec. 13 Granby Board of Trustees meeting involved four meetings, three with the 2022 board and one with new trustees elected in November. The old board met as the liquor licensing board, Grand Elk General Improvement District Board and board of trustees.

Before swearing in the new board members, liquor licensing board approved the minutes from the June 22, 2021 liquor meeting and considered of a beer and wine liquor license for Troublesome Tomahawks. After about 45 minutes of the board talking with owner Seth Stern, they approved the permit with conditions due to public safety concerns.

The next meeting saw the old board act as the Grand Elk General Improvement District Board, where they approved the minutes from the Nov. 9 meeting, a supplemental appropriation to the district’s 2022 budget and an extension for High Country Development to finish infrastructure on property the district sold to the company in the Buckhorn subdivision of Grand Elk.

Finally, the old board members met as the Granby Board of Trustees and went over several agenda items, including the searing in of a new police officer, Isaac Baugher, and approval of an extension for High Country Development’s work in Grand Elk that mirrored the one from the improvement district meeting.

Trustees also discussed two agenda items relating to Royal Oak Co. ’s projects in the town — Granby Market Square and Granby Station. The market square’s final condominium plat was up for approval again after the board extended it three times since September.

While the developer had addressed previous issues before the Dec. 13 meeting, Royal Oak’s developer Steve Wilike told the board a letter he received that day from Mountain Parks Electric mentioned a requirement he had not seen previously or with other projects. If the electric company’s requirement made the developer change the easement or plat, then they would have to go through the platting process again, so Wilkie asked for a continuation to Jan. 10 to sort out the issue with Mountain Parks Electric. The board continued the item.

Wilkie also spoke to the board about parking improvements his company is required to make to town right of way near Granby Station as part of an agreement that turned 10 feet of the right of way to Royal Oak to meet setback requirements.

The board had extended the completion deadline for the improvements four times before Dec. 13, last setting the deadline for Nov. 30. Wilkie explained the multiple setbacks the project has faced to the board, which included a situation where electrical companies did not remove powerlines and poles that were obstructing work in a timely maner.

“I want the board to recognize that we are making every effort, now that it’s back in our control, to get it done really quickly,” Wilkie said. “It doesn’t behoove us to stretch it beyond the end of January.”

Wilkie said the project should be done sometime in January, as long as construction crews get a few days without snowfall. To be safe, the board approved an extension to April 30, 2023, with the condition that Royal Oak provides weekly updates to the town mayor and manager.

Other business: