Grand County Fishing Report: February ice fishing can be tricky, rewarding

Added slush has made travel on the lake more difficult, but lake trout are being caught in Lake Granby using spoons and tubes at about 40-80 feet depths.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Recent snow has brought about some slush in areas. Fishing has been pretty typical for end of February. We have to work for our bites, but it should improve as we get to March.

Rainbow, brown trout and the occasional kokanee are being caught in 20 feet of water and less, and the inlet areas have been the most productive.

Small pink or white ice flies and tungsten jigs tipped with an egg or wax worm have been a go to. Lake trout are starting to suspend over the deeper water, use electronics to find fish then fish to their depths with spoons and tubes.

Williams Fork: Lake conditions are still friendly for walking with a few inches of snow and no slush. Fishing has been best for the first few hours of the morning until the wind has been picking up.

Later in the day, we have had to play cat and mouse for several minutes to get fish to bite, big or small. Fish have still been active through the water column and are willing to chase, but getting them to close the deal has been tricky.

Lake Granby: This week has brought snow and slush on the lake. While the slush is not to the same extent as the past few years, it is spreading and being found throughout the lake.

Use caution and be prepared while traveling the lake. Fishing picked up this week for all species. Rainbows are active shallow, at less than 12 feet deep, and spoons have been producing well.

Lake trout are being caught in 40-80 feet, as well a few being found suspended, though we are still catching most of them along the bottom. They have been chasing spoons and tubes around the water column, and some of them don’t bite right away. This time of year, using electronics is key to finding fish as they are spread throughout the lake.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Dan Shannon and Rhett Feltman contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com .