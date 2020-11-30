Grand County Real Estate, Nov. 22-28

Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 22-28 were worth more than $23.1 million combined.

• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 1, Block 3 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Gregory and Kathleen Dowling, $160,000

• East Mountain Filing 10, Lot 136 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Anthony and Beth Ann Eason, $1,299,000

• Lemmon Lodge Condo Unit 12 – Sean and Jennifer Koon to Calvin Ames, $735,000

• Grand West Sub Amended Final Plat Block 5, Lots 5,6 – Jason Bock to Lucas Miller and Erin Fahey, $436,500

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 26, Unit 4 – George Sowards to Robert Carey and Amy Kimmig, $245,000

• Sheep Mountain Subex & Outright Ex Lot 2 – Jean Hilts, Paul Pederson, George Hilts III, Lisa Murray Pederson to Paul Zelenkov Trust and Lorraine Zelenkov Trust, $925,000

• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 38 – Shawna Moran and Dawn Kervin to Michael Kervin, $317,250

• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 7 – Stephen and Stuart Smith to Lars Onsager and Laura Maginnis, $1,085,000

• Woodspur Condo Teller City Bldg Map 3, Unit 222 – Bretz Family Trust to Chris and Vicki Dufour, $687,500

• Peaks Townhouse Unit 4, Bldg 1 – Joshua and Adrienne Fay to Cameron Jump, $239,000

• Arapaho Ridge Condo Unit 3 – VR Properties LLC to Robert and Amanda Nite, $417,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4675 – WP1-JL LLC to Matthew Preston and Sheri Bassett Preston, $885,000

• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 1, Block 8 – Elmer Lanzi to Justin and Rebecca Stewart, $455,000

• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 11, Block D – Daniel and Tracey Vasquez to Brian and James Riseley, $345,000

• Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99A – PMWP Development Company to Tatyana Akhmetova, $1,336,750

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit R641 – Equity Trust Company, Kelly Paseka IRA to Cynthia S Goetz Living Trust, $180,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002116 – James Gordon to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 26 – Allan Hennessey and Gloria Hixon Hennessey to Mountainside SilverCreek Fractional Ownership Condominium Association Inc, $500

• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 3, Block 3 – Vladimir and Irene Lesner to Matthew Pacocha and Catherine Wherry Pacocha, $1,500,000

• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 111, Week 3 – John Morris to Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condominiums Association, $500

• Teverbaugh Heaton Minor Subdivision Lot 2 – Harold Teverbaugh to NK Meyer Trust, $295,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 302, Bldg C; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg C Garage Unit D – David and Olivia Runck to Mendrey Family Trust, $720,000

• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E-83 – Ving LLC to Hutchs Trust, $60,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 412 – Annette and Joe Rayfield to Terri Strauss, $85,000

• DMJ West Subdivision Lot 1 – Laverne Bock to Jason Bock, $20,200

• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 40 – Daniel Fowler and Julia Duffy to Luke and Lisa Daniel, $576,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 4 57 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Thomas and Nancy Neugebauer, $150,000

• Frosty Acres Lots 31,32 – Kathryn Dunbar to Broc A Cote Family Revocable Living Trust and Susan Holladay Family Revocable Living Trust, $195,000

• East Mountain Filing 11, Lots 11,12; East Mountain Filing 11, Units 11G,12G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Melissa Triveline; Brian, Steven and Rosemary Nochlin, $683,204

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 13, Block 1 – Todd Nelson to Back Acre Builder LLC, $61,900

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 13, Block 5 – Joseph Mostowy to Carin Aichele, $79,000

• Wapiti Ridge Subdivision Exempt I & II, Lot B – David Spence to Anthony and Ashley Shontz, $275,000

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 11, Block 6 – Jorge Quinones to Katie and Matt Halverstadt, $99,999

• Copper Creek Lot 15 – Victor Paulis to Randall and Kelley DeCleene, $108,200

• Old Park Filing #4, Block E, Lots 12,13,14 – Barry Klotz and Chelsea Westfall to Daniel Vasquez, $375,000

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 19, Block A – Norma Yost to Shawn Axtell, $405,000

• Northwoods Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 17 – PMWP Development Company to Dean Johnson, $1,650,000

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 5, Lots 16,17,18,19,20,21 – John Erickson to Alexander Hoffman, $325,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Unit 304, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Garage Unit 69-2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Allison and John Archard, $601,005

• Gore Lakes Unit #3, Lot 9; Gore Lakes Unit #3, Lot 13 Partial Legal – See Document – Stephen and Karen Nutt to Jeremiah and Mary Jackson, $445,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 32 – Augi and Grace Bohall to John Jagger, $137,500

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 15, Lots 5,6,7 – Paul and Jeanne Raffa, Thomas and Christine Hayes to TNT Retirement Holdings LLC, $40,000

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 7 – Paul Wuthrich and David Pagano to Jenny Schillinger, $270,000

• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court D, Unit 10 – Pines Meadow Ridge Lodges Association, John Bartow Bates III, Deborah Bates; Ronald, Janice, David and Laura Beller to Chi Zheng and Maureen Ullrich, $340,000

• Northwoods at Lakota Park Subdivison Lot 16 – PMWP Development LLC to Jeremy Johnson and Michelle Marison, $1,677,185

• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot GT34 – Shelly Gochis to Michael Poland and Lisa Noelle Winter Thomas, $23,000

• Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99B – PMWP Development Company to Scagan Properties LLC, $1,319,710

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 70 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Daniel and Virginia Carreno, $637,952

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D23 – James Cowgill to Brent Peterson, $289,000