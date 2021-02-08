Grand County real estate sales, Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 31-Feb. 6 were worth more than $16.6 million combined.
• Park Avenue Lofts Unit 206; Park Avenue Lofts Garage Unit G8; Park Avenue Lofts Storage Space S-2 – 812 Park LLC to Jacqueline and Rick Watkins, $335,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates 3rd AMD, Lot M-38, Lot M-43 – Christopher and Linda Demarche to Steven and Helen Wilkie, $355,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 20 – 109 Deer Track Court LLC to Kristin and Joel Sayre, $755,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 16, Block 10 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Tyler and Amanda Vrbas, $99,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 28, Block 1 – Lori and James Scott Jr to Robert and Ashley Murphy, $950,000
• Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums Unit G-5 – Roger and Jeannette Martenson to Meagan and Jose Rosales, $340,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Building 7, Unit 302- William Niccolai and Audrey Aitken to Brenda Cummings, $442,500
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2 TRT F – Robert Schuessler to Jeri and Dustan Hellwig, $750
• Kicking Horse Lodges Bldg 2, Unit 101 – Zachary and Amy Hegwood to Jonathan and Patricia McGuire, $256,500
• Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Retail Units 5,6, Building B-1 – Gutersohn Investments LLC to Murphy Investments LLC, $575,000
• Lichen Ranch TRT 7 – Michael Ostrom and Susan Bennett to Jordan and Megan Zielinski, $1,695,000
• Cairns 2nd Addn to Grand Lake Lots 10,11 Partial Legal – See Documents – Barbara LaForge Edwards to Lindsay Windler, $599,900
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 15, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Steve and Laurie Lesnard, $515,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 4, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Roger and Trenton Walton, $435,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 3, Block 10 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Joseph and Susan Divito, $450,000
• Amended Wilford Subdivision Exemption Lot B – Stewart and Lynn Thomson to Richard Fields and Patti Low, $1,100,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 3, Lots 21,22 – John and Teri Tanton to Shawn Page, $150,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 10, Lot 20; Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 10, Lot 19 Partial Legal – See Document – Scott and Susan Crandall to Bryce Canyon LLC, $340,000
• SEC 26 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – William Sandidge to Shaun and Ariell Trujillo, $750,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 5A, Block 7 – Grand Lake Chalet LLC to Michael and Kylee Collins, $700,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 58, Block 14 – Frankie K Benning Living Trust to Slawomir Glowacki, $47,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 42, Block 14 – Mary Ann Bullinger Revocable Trust to Kurtis L Scott Revocable Trust, $15,500
• Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 26, Block 1 Partial Legal – See Document – Jeffrey Houk and Ann Faulk to David Kopetsky and Brea Burmeister, $95,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 10 – Jodi and Stephen Johnson to Victoria Adams, $90,000
• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 20 – Urban Childrens Revocable Trust to Erin and Bradley Bokal, $400,000
• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 9 – Eric Olson and Lauren Schmidt to David and Krista Roberts, $2,562,000
• Village at Arrowhead 1st Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 28 – Village Associates to Steven and Rachelle Owens, $25,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 26 – Daniel M Winter Trust and Gretchen D Winter Trust to William Niccolai and Audrey Aitken, $145,000
• Weimer Addition to Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 3 – Matthew and Kendra Robinson to Joseph Sandholm, $435,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Units 23B and 23A – Deidra and Kurt Jeffery to Twin Peaks Contracting LLC, $105,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 31 – Honeydew LLC to Greg and Andrea Hiatrides, $1,460,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 11 – Gregg and Rowena Freebury to Wesley and Cheryl Pudwill, $270,000
• Grand Lake Block 42, Lots 1,2,5,6,13,14 – Charlotte and Dana Isoline to Fereshteh Aghaei, $170,000
