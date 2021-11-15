Grand County real estate sales, Nov. 7-13
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 7-13 were worth more than $18 million combined.
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 207, Bldg C and Garage Unit K, Bldg C – Jennifer Sears to Barbara Eaton, $753,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 35 – Donald and Dianna Hutchison to Louis and Judith Neilio, $966,801
• SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Serenity WP LLC to Bradley and Katie Kelley, $1,555,125
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C32 – Parker Grandpre to Thomas Shepherd, $35,500
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 29 – Gardensun Holdings LLC to Colleen Clark and Alfred Poppitt III, $45,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 4, Bldg Flora – Lucille and Harry Attick Jr, Traci Norris to Adam Tischler, $355,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 129 – Sheila Henderson, Jan Levy and Diane Dwire to Henry Schaffer and Diane Lekarczyk, $49,000
• Grand Lake Lot 13, Block 18 – 717 Grand LLC to Challenge Consulting Inc, $650,000
• Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Retail Unit 1, Bldg B-2 – Grand Mule LLC to CDA Winter Park Holdings LLC, $320,000
• Ridge at Elk Creek Lot 2, Block 3 – Webster Investing Inc. to David Yoo, $855,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 7, Block 7 – Ingrid Lenz Harrison Revocable Trust to Linda and Mark Fedor, $1,585,000
• Willows at Grand Park Filing 2, Lot 30 – Kamp McCauley LLC to Hans and Sarah Johannes, $1,050,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 36, Block 1 – Terrell Thomas to Angela McAllister, $527,000
• Granby West Business Park Block 2, Lots 8, 9, 10 – Granby Industrial LLC to Kunkle Services LLC, $448,500
• Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 1-6 – Steven and Sally Disciullo to Stacey and Anthony Rosacci Jr, $477,775
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing, Lots 61, 63 – R46PY LLC to Thomas Satter, $135,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 30 – James and Eveling Kern to Rabbit Rock LLC, $67,000
• SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Thomas Rehnberg to Michael and Julie Current, $350,000
• Crooked Creek Complex Unit R6 – Antonia Tsarnas to William Trautman, $329,000
• Grand Meadows Granby Lot 17, Block 2 – Holly Wood to Keith and Ann Sanders, $408,100
• Granby Business Center Unit G, Lot 2 – Paula Bolton Stewart to R J Ventures LLC, $300,000
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 7B – Bradley Wikoff to Frederieke and Laurens Adriaanse, $665,000
• SEC 4 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Caitlin Gray O’Neill Trust to Kristy Kathryn Bois Oatman and Nathan Oatman, $694,000
• SEC 11 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert Drickey Living Trust and Sharon Erzinger Living Trust to Sherrie and Craig Swadburg, $1,290,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 4, Block 7- Todd and Cheryl Bischoff to Kathryn Anderson and Martin Rouelle, $805,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 40 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Ryan and Bethany Moffat, $598,035
• East Mountain Filing No. 11, Lot 26 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Stephen and Kelly Burns, $1,417,886
• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 56 – Sara and Beau Jennings to Ryan Ernest and Mike Caves, $155,000
• Granby Block 6, Lots 11-13 and Lot 14 Partial Legal – See Document – Brandon Davis to Beth Blanding, $425,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A3, TRT E – Janet Gamez to Dianna Rossilini, $372,000
