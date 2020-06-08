Grand County real estate transactions

Grand County’s real estate transactions from May 31 to June 6 were worth more than $5.3 million combined.

• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit B 3 – Josephine Terrell Ard to Craig and Tanya Courkamp, $535,000

• Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 8, Block 2 – Craig Reeves and Beverly Corwin Reeves to Piper Darlington and Richard Darlington II, $378,000

• Arapahoe Forest Townhouse Condo Unit 1, Bldg A – Kepler Living Trust to Jan and Samantha Albicki, $507,500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 76 Timeshare 076133 – David & Bonnie Shurtliff to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lots 65,85,86 – Park Plaza Investors LLC to Everest Properties LLC, $3,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 307, Bldg A; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage 46 – Donald and Sandra Koenig to Brian and Robin Brennan, $215,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 658 – Jordan Kimball to Jeffrey and Kristin Hayden, $123,000

• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 108 – Davenport Family Trust to Maxwell Somers, $355,000

• Redact In Accordance with CRS 18-9-313 1E – Blind Squirrel Enterprises LLC to Nathan and Erin Opsahl, $345,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 14, Block 12 – Elk Mountain Contractors LLC to Stephen Spann Revocable Trust and Nancy Spann Revocable Trust, $38,500

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 7 – Miller Family Trust and Edith Martin Family Trust to John M Parkinson Trust, $500,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 5, TRT A – Kristina and James Vilt II to Michael Toth, $270,000

• Granby Block 7, Lots 5,6 – David McKnight to Ted Cherry, $395,000

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 16 – Matthew Grzegozewski and Renee Carson to Dianne and Reeves Brown, $143,500

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 3, Block 1 – Karl and Kaitlyn Horwarth to Rebecca Priest, $297,000

• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 4 – Woods Pole Creek LLC to Mary and Tommy Sangster Jr, $125,000

• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Lots 20-24, Block 1 – Tracy Ledbetter to Robert Goddard, $434,900

• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 1, Unit 1203 – Paul and Alice Zenisek to Steven Dabbs, $215,900 • Lakeside Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 205, Bldg C; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 205, Bldg C, Garage Unit H – Alper Living Trust to Marcelle Dalton, $475,000