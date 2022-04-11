Grand County real estate transactions, April 3-9
Real estate transactions totaled $23,867,447 across 29 sales for the week of April 3 to 9.
Property Address: 1995 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive
Description: 4,004-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land.
Seller: Nathan Towne
Buyer: Steven Cordes and William Munn
Price: $1,025,000
Property Address: 110 GCR 4454
Description: 4,158-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 8.441 acres of land.
Seller: Deann Tibbetts
Buyer: Sami and Liliane Diab
Price: $1,100,000
Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium
Description: 1,155-square-foot condo.
Seller: Mindrocket Investments LLC
Buyer: Mark Flynn and Carrie Radant
Price: $875,000
Property Address: Grand Lake
Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 301
Seller: Majestic Corner LLC
Buyer: Josephine Young
Price: $1,082,000
Property Address: 1025 Cirrus Way
Description: 0.7 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Simmauro LLC
Buyer: Ivy Robinson Loftice
Price: $265,000
Property Address: 110 GCR 8990/Bighorn Court
Description: Innsbruck-Val Moritz Block 17, Lot 27
Seller: Slawomir and Anna Glowacki
Buyer: Allen and Dorothy Henderson
Price: $859,000
Property Address: 1117 Grand Avenue
Description: 4,230-square-foot commercial building on 0.115 acres of land.
Seller: James and Mary Cervenka
Buyer: Carle Day Real Estate LLC
Price: $755,000
Property Address: 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums
Description: 1,586-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage.
Seller: Michael and Annie Hedgpeth
Buyer: Gregory R. Lewis Revocable Trust
Price: $957,000
Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo
Description: 447.9-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jill and Richard Upleger
Buyer: Poudre Thompson LLC
Price: $335,000
Property Address: 3303 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Moison Family Trust
Buyer: Robb and Carolyn Hill
Price: $685,000
Property Address: 604 GCR 8304/Sunset Drive
Description: 3,552-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land.
Seller: Donald and Vicki Gaitros
Buyer: Benjamin and Tenly Tibert
Price: $1,280,000
Property Address: 202 GCR 514C/Paintbrush Terrace
Description: 2,389-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land,
Seller: Christopher and Jennifer Halstead
Buyer: Patrick Wiltsey and Jennifer Judge
Price: $707,875
Property Address: 11800 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road
Description: 4,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence with garage on 35.01 acres of land.
Seller: Joel and Jodi Green
Buyer: Nathan Buelow
Price: $1,250,000
Property Address: 255 GCR 162/Barlow Drive
Description: 1,506-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.25-bath, single-family residence with garage on 5.24 acres of land.
Seller: H2 Properties 401K PSP
Buyer: Timothy Kline
Price: $208,000
Property Address: 109 West Topaz Avenue
Description: 2,128-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Todd Litke
Buyer: Alexander and Petula McShiras
Price: $577,000
Property Address: 207 Bella Vista Court, GrandviewVillas
Description: 1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo.
Seller: Gary and Debra Simpson
Buyer: Erin and Scott Cronin
Price: $490,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Clayton Subdivision Lots 6,7
Seller: ABW REOS LLC
Buyer: Fraser Downtown LLC
Price: $800,000
Property Address: 625 Grand Avenue
Description: 1,048-square-foot, zero-bedroom, .50-bath commercial building on 0.115 acres of land.
Seller: Dennis Humphries
Buyer: Zachary and Michelle Heiliger
Price: $265,000
Property Address: 11 GCR 4628/Jaspar Road
Description: Three cottages with outlying structure on 7.83 acres of land.
Seller: Jodean and Randolph Duncan, Penny Radakovich, Shannon Porter and Belinda Woods
Buyer: Patricia M. Ellison Revocable Trust
Price: $545,000
Property Address: 104 Antler Way
Description: 2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.045 acres of land.
Seller: John Forbes Litecky Revocable Trust, John and Nanette Litecky
Buyer: Reginald Weber Jr. and Lynette Hanson
Price: $303,500
Property Address: 62487 US Highway 40
Description: 5,600-square-foot commercial building and 2,400-square-foot warehouse with outlying structures on 1.17-acres of land.
Seller: John DeCicco
Buyer: Eagle Wind Investments LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Property Address: 385 Lone Eagle Drive
Description: 0.33 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Sandip and Payalben Desai
Buyer: 385 Lone Eagle Drive LLC
Price: $125,000
Property Address: 80 Hay Meadow Drive
Description: 3,940-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1065 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Tobin and Carolyn Leslie
Price: $943,072
Property Address: 111 North Spruce
Description: 3,710-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land.
Seller: Matthew and Cassey Neubauer
Buyer: Nathan and Anne Willis
Price: $525,000
Property Address: 14023 US Highway 34
Description: 5,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.7 acres of land.
Seller: Philip and Shelly Knight
Buyer: Clayton Hepler and Cara Chancellor
Price: $1,000,000
Property Address: 1030 Grand Avenue
Description: 928-square-foot commercial building on 0.018 acres of land.
Seller: Jack Straw Mountain Gallery LLC
Buyer: Rayburn Real Estate LLC
Price: $375,000
Property Address: 419 GCR 609
Description: 10.28 acres of dry graze land.
Seller: Robert Johnson
Buyer: Nathan Towne
Price: $350,000
Property Address: 118 GCR 810
Description: 5,476-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 6.5 acres of land.
Seller: Paul Lit and Shirl Schaffer
Buyer: Robert and JoAnn Bull
Price: $2,385,000
Property Address: 1669 GCR 8304/Sunset Drive
Description: 8,661-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 9.813 acres of land.
Seller: John Albright Jr.
Buyer: Henry and Brooke Heckman
Price: $2,800,000
