 Grand County real estate transactions, April 3-9
Grand County real estate transactions, April 3-9

Real estate transactions totaled $23,867,447 across 29 sales for the week of April 3 to 9.

Property Address: 1995 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive

Description: 4,004-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.9 acres of land.

Seller: Nathan Towne

Buyer: Steven Cordes and William Munn

Price: $1,025,000

Property Address: 110 GCR 4454

Description: 4,158-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 8.441 acres of land.

Seller: Deann Tibbetts

Buyer: Sami and Liliane Diab

Price: $1,100,000

Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium

Description: 1,155-square-foot condo.

Seller: Mindrocket Investments LLC

Buyer: Mark Flynn and Carrie Radant

Price: $875,000

Property Address: Grand Lake

Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 301

Seller: Majestic Corner LLC

Buyer: Josephine Young

Price: $1,082,000

Property Address: 1025 Cirrus Way

Description: 0.7 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Simmauro LLC

Buyer: Ivy Robinson Loftice

Price: $265,000

Property Address: 110 GCR 8990/Bighorn Court

Description: Innsbruck-Val Moritz Block 17, Lot 27

Seller: Slawomir and Anna Glowacki

Buyer: Allen and Dorothy Henderson

Price: $859,000

Property Address: 1117 Grand Avenue

Description: 4,230-square-foot commercial building on 0.115 acres of land.

Seller: James and Mary Cervenka

Buyer: Carle Day Real Estate LLC

Price: $755,000

Property Address: 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums

Description: 1,586-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage.

Seller: Michael and Annie Hedgpeth

Buyer: Gregory R. Lewis Revocable Trust

Price: $957,000

Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo

Description: 447.9-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Jill and Richard Upleger

Buyer: Poudre Thompson LLC

Price: $335,000

Property Address: 3303 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Moison Family Trust

Buyer: Robb and Carolyn Hill

Price: $685,000

Property Address: 604 GCR 8304/Sunset Drive

Description: 3,552-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land.

Seller: Donald and Vicki Gaitros

Buyer: Benjamin and Tenly Tibert

Price: $1,280,000

Property Address: 202 GCR 514C/Paintbrush Terrace

Description: 2,389-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land,

Seller: Christopher and Jennifer Halstead

Buyer: Patrick Wiltsey and Jennifer Judge

Price: $707,875

Property Address: 11800 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road

Description: 4,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence with garage on 35.01 acres of land.

Seller: Joel and Jodi Green

Buyer: Nathan Buelow

Price: $1,250,000

Property Address: 255 GCR 162/Barlow Drive

Description: 1,506-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.25-bath, single-family residence with garage on 5.24 acres of land.

Seller: H2 Properties 401K PSP

Buyer: Timothy Kline

Price: $208,000

Property Address: 109 West Topaz Avenue

Description: 2,128-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Todd Litke

Buyer: Alexander and Petula McShiras

Price: $577,000

Property Address: 207 Bella Vista Court, GrandviewVillas

Description: 1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo.

Seller: Gary and Debra Simpson

Buyer: Erin and Scott Cronin

Price: $490,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Clayton Subdivision Lots 6,7

Seller: ABW REOS LLC

Buyer: Fraser Downtown LLC

Price: $800,000

Property Address: 625 Grand Avenue

Description: 1,048-square-foot, zero-bedroom, .50-bath commercial building on 0.115 acres of land.

Seller: Dennis Humphries

Buyer: Zachary and Michelle Heiliger

Price: $265,000

Property Address: 11 GCR 4628/Jaspar Road

Description: Three cottages with outlying structure on 7.83 acres of land.

Seller: Jodean and Randolph Duncan, Penny Radakovich, Shannon Porter and Belinda Woods

Buyer: Patricia M. Ellison Revocable Trust

Price: $545,000

Property Address: 104 Antler Way

Description: 2,352-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.045 acres of land.

Seller: John Forbes Litecky Revocable Trust, John and Nanette Litecky

Buyer: Reginald Weber Jr. and Lynette Hanson

Price: $303,500

Property Address: 62487 US Highway 40

Description: 5,600-square-foot commercial building and 2,400-square-foot warehouse with outlying structures on 1.17-acres of land.

Seller: John DeCicco

Buyer: Eagle Wind Investments LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Property Address: 385 Lone Eagle Drive

Description: 0.33 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Sandip and Payalben Desai

Buyer: 385 Lone Eagle Drive LLC

Price: $125,000

Property Address: 80 Hay Meadow Drive

Description: 3,940-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1065 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Tobin and Carolyn Leslie

Price: $943,072

Property Address: 111 North Spruce

Description: 3,710-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land.

Seller: Matthew and Cassey Neubauer

Buyer: Nathan and Anne Willis

Price: $525,000

Property Address: 14023 US Highway 34

Description: 5,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.7 acres of land.

Seller: Philip and Shelly Knight

Buyer: Clayton Hepler and Cara Chancellor

Price: $1,000,000

Property Address: 1030 Grand Avenue

Description: 928-square-foot commercial building on 0.018 acres of land.

Seller: Jack Straw Mountain Gallery LLC

Buyer: Rayburn Real Estate LLC

Price: $375,000

Property Address: 419 GCR 609

Description: 10.28 acres of dry graze land.

Seller: Robert Johnson

Buyer: Nathan Towne

Price: $350,000

Property Address: 118 GCR 810

Description: 5,476-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 6.5 acres of land.

Seller: Paul Lit and Shirl Schaffer

Buyer: Robert and JoAnn Bull

Price: $2,385,000

Property Address: 1669 GCR 8304/Sunset Drive

Description: 8,661-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 9.813 acres of land.

Seller: John Albright Jr.

Buyer: Henry and Brooke Heckman

Price: $2,800,000

 

