Jamie Lucas moves to Nevada, likely excluding his run for sheriff

After announcing his candidacy for Grand County Sheriff, former Kremmling police chief Jamie Lucas has taken a job in Nevada.

Lucas, who served as the Kremmling police chief until April 2020, started as the police chief of the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe in Duckwater in July.

Lucas is listed as the chief on the police chief website. Department officials declined to comment on his hiring.

Lucas also didn’t respond to requests for comment about his move or how it might affect his plans to run for Grand County sheriff.

In April, Lucas confirmed that he had filed paperwork to run for Grand County Sheriff in 2022 and was meeting with residents.

However, at end of June, Lucas sold his house in Grand County for $475,000, according to local property records.

In order to qualify to run for sheriff, candidates are required to live in the county in which they are running for at least a year before the election.

Lucas announced his run for sheriff after he made critical comments about the office and its leadership while he was under investigation for his actions in handling animal cruelty case.

Ultimately, Lucas pleaded guilty to a petty offense of official misconduct and received one year of unsupervised probation and 36 hours of community service.