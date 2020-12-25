Man sentenced to almost a year in jail following drug seizure

Andrew Knopp



A man arrested in July for possessing a large amount of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, LSD and prescription pills has been sentenced to more than 300 days in jail and ordered to pay almost $10,000 in fines.

Andrew Knopp, 28, was arrested on July 19 outside Kremmling after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 2 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of heroin, 90 grams of cocaine, over 200 Xanax pills, 52 doses of LSD and 5.79 pounds of marijuana, along with some tramadol and clonazepam.

On Dec. 3, Knopp pleaded guilty to one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He originally faced 25 charges.

As a result, Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Knopp to 360 days in jail, 174 hours of community service, three years supervised probation, a substance abuse disorder evaluation, a treatment program and $9,596 in fines and fees.

Knopp previously served 19 days in jail, leaving 341 days remaining in his sentence. Knopp began serving the rest of his sentence Dec. 15.