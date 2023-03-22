Middle Park High School Lacrosse team wins inaugural game

On Saturday, March 18, the Middle Park High School Panthers lacrosse team won against the Jefferson Academy Jaguars 15-10. This was the Panthers' inaugural game, as lacrosse joins the high school sports roster.

The junior varsity team also beat Erie 9-5. The Middle Park Panthers will play their next game against the Smokey Hill Buffaloes on March 22, at Cherry Creek High School.

For a full schedule of the Panther’s games, visit MaxPreps.com .

Learn more about the Panther’s senior players below.

Senior attack #2 Ethan “Etrain” Boeckers

Theme song: “Betty” by Yung Gravy

Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver

Fave Premier Lacrosse League team: Atlas

Senior midfielder #17 Major Powell

Theme song: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver

Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Chao

Senior midfielder #15 Noah Kauffman

Theme song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill

Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver

Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Whipsnakes

Senior midfielder #7 Ryan “Bolesy” Bole

Theme song: “Tears”by mudrigo

Favorite college lax team: Maryland

Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Whipsnakes