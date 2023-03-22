Middle Park High School Lacrosse team wins inaugural game
The Middle Park High School lacrosse team enjoyed victory at their inaugural games on Saturday, March 18. The varsity team won 15-10 over Jefferson Academy at their away game.
The junior varsity team also beat Erie 9-5. The Middle Park Panthers will play their next game against the Smokey Hill Buffaloes on March 22, at Cherry Creek High School.
For a full schedule of the Panther’s games, visit MaxPreps.com.
Learn more about the Panther’s senior players below.
Senior attack #2 Ethan “Etrain” Boeckers
- Theme song: “Betty” by Yung Gravy
- Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver
- Fave Premier Lacrosse League team: Atlas
Senior midfielder #17 Major Powell
- Theme song: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
- Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver
- Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Chao
Senior midfielder #15 Noah Kauffman
- Theme song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill
- Favorite college lacrosse team: University of Denver
- Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Whipsnakes
Senior midfielder #7 Ryan “Bolesy” Bole
- Theme song: “Tears”by mudrigo
- Favorite college lax team: Maryland
- Favorite Premier Lacrosse League team: Whipsnakes
