One person dead after skiing accident at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County

A skier died inbounds at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, about about 15 miles east of Grand Junction in Mesa, Colorado, on Friday, Jan. 6. Two skiers discovered a 29-year-old man buried in the snow in the Thunderbird Glade area, according to a news release by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The two skiers immediately called for help and the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Powderhorn Ski Patrol also responded to the scene, and began performing CPR on the man. The news release stated that first responders continued CPR as they transported him to a waiting ambulance, but the man was later pronounced dead.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death, as well as release the person’s identity.

According to KREX 5 News , General manager of Powderhorn Ski Resort, Ryan Schramm, gave this statement: “This is a tragic accident. Our team at Powderhorn is deeply saddened and extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Our hearts break for them. I would like to thank our ski patrollers, the first responders, and all involved for their efforts.”