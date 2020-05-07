Fitness Trail: Coronavirus forces industry to pivot to fitness from home

Mountain Life Fitness has produced over 55 exercise videos, which are available on YouTube and to clients via newsletters. This is one way fitness has moved online since COVID-19.

Mountain Life Fitness / YouTube

In these unprecedented times, the fitness industry, to continue providing fitness services to our clients and members, has had to pivot, reassess and address those needs innovatively.

Consequently, the second we, like many other fitness businesses, knew that our brick and mortar operations may be temporarily suspended, we immediately began to tap into our creative resources on how we would take care of our clients and members during this hiatus. Keeping them healthy, safe and happy has always been our primary goal, and while the picture looked a bit different, the priority was still the same.

Therefore, during this challenging time, we have produced in-house over 55 exercise videos which are available on YouTube and to our clients and members via newsletters where the videos are embedded along with all of the written descriptive content and daily inspirational thoughts.

Additionally, we began offering Zoom Group Exercise classes, as well as Zoom Personal Training Sessions, and we have also produced videos for our personal training clientele who do not have access to Zoom so that they may stay on track until we are together again. In this regard, our clients who train on the Pilates Reformer have access to Pilates Reformer video exercise programs specifically produced for them as an individual.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We have produced a huge variety of exercise videos which include formats such as Cardio Circuit, 3 x 3 Circuit, 7-Station Total Body Circuit, Short Circuit, Functional Strength, Mat Pilates, Pilates on the Ball, Simply Strength, Total Body Glutes + Core Pilates Fusion, Total Upper Body + Core Pilates Fusion, Short Cycle, Cycle/Abs, Pure Stretch, Cardio Step, and several Yoga formats.

All of our program formats may be performed without equipment. However, equipment is utilized in some of our formats and we encourage use of safe household items such as backpacks which may be loaded or unloaded and are very practical for external load bearing exercises. Some formats, such as Simply Strength specifically utilize body weight only, and all formats may be modified to suit just about any fitness level.

We provide those modifications both during the video pre-class instruction as well as throughout the format to reinforce the concept of modifying rather than compensation. Many of our clients and members perform one to three of the videos per day since the formats are designed to be performed in a “stacked” fashion. For example, you may perform the 3 x 3 circuit on Monday mornings, followed by the Pilates on the Ball or the Total Glutes + Core Pilates Fusion and avoid redundancy, enjoy the variety and challenges of all three formats.

All of our formats change weekly, which we have always done weekly, to keep all workouts fresh, exciting and on the cutting edge of fitness producing excellent results. Our videos have been produced specifically for our clients and members. However, currently the general public, may access our videos on YouTube by entering Mountain Life Fitness into the search bar and then clicking on our logo for access.

There are many other fitness facilities that are following suit, so check out your favorite gym, instructor or trainer and see what they may be offering. We are all here for you, today and beyond!

As always, prior to beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician.

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness in Granby. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com and her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com