Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch: Where quality time happens naturally

Cabins vary in size, from two-bedroom cabins that sleep up to five, to five-bedroom cabins that sleep up to 12. (Photo courtesy of Snow Mountain Ranch)

More than 5,000 acres of forests and meadows meet mountain peaks at YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch. Its natural high alpine setting is full of invigorating mountain activities for families and friends to spend quality time together.

Day pass holders and lodging guests enjoy free disc golf, fishing, field games, hiking, mini-golf, swimming, tennis and more. Additional activities, from bike rentals, canoeing and horseback riding to crafts, archery, climbing walls, zip lining and summer tubing, are available at additional costs. Here are just some of the highlights that will make your summer shine.

Get Cozy in a Cabin

What better way to snuggle into the mountainside than in a private cabin? Fully-equipped cabins have full kitchens so you can make meals together or just grab snacks conveniently, as well as decks for outdoor dining — and playing. Cuddle up near the fireplace after a long day of adventure, or gather for a family game at the large tables. Cabins vary in size, from two-bedroom cabins that sleep up to five, to five-bedroom cabins that sleep up to 12. Each cabin is spread out from others, so it feels like your own retreat — and pets are allowed in cabins and some lodge rooms.

Settle in Hotel Style

Indian Peaks Lodge offers a light and bright lobby with a stone fireplace and cozy seats to kick back in. Enjoy stunning views from any room you choose — each has either a balcony or patio with mountain views. Rooms sleep up to six and come complete with a full bath, mini fridge and microwave. The ranch also offers campsites, yurts and two other lodges. None of the lodge rooms have television, offering a truly relaxing, unplugged experience.

Slide in Style

Overnight guests receive a free tubing hill session on the ranch’s 300-foot-long Snowflex lane. Summer tubing is one way to feel the thrill of flying down the mountain without the chill of wintery snow. It’s rare to find Snowflex tubing hills, so grab your tube and go on this fun and exhilarating ride. A conveyor belt escorts you to the top, where one of the best views on the ranch awaits.

Explore the ranch by bike on miles of dirt trails and paved pathways. (Photo courtesy of Snow Mountain Ranch)

Hike and Bike

Fat bikes, electric bikes, road bikes: The ranch has them all. Miles of dirt trails and paved pathways guide riders, from beginner to advanced, to the reservoir and through forested runs. The bike park’s dirt features are a blast, too.

Hiking trails also abound. The mostly treed Waterfall Hike is a 3-mile roundtrip, generally flat walk, suited for just about any skill level. The intermediate 9-Mile Mountain Trail rises a bit for 2 ½ miles, to a lookout point, where anyone can leave a message in God’s Mailbox. The 6-mile roundtrip Snow Mountain Ranch Trail climbs over five hilltops and is rated intermediate to advanced.

Create Crafts

Express your creativity at the ranch’s Craft Shop. Both kids and adults are welcome to join a session or pick up materials to make a craft on your own time. Paint your own pottery projects, glass fusion, mosaics, wood burning, jewelry making, leather stamping, tie dye and model kits make perfect handmade keepsakes.

“The ranch offers everything you need for a family vacation, where you can connect with nature and one another,” said Amy Leet, brand manager of YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch. “Everything is on the property, so you’re not focusing on what you’re going to do — you’re focusing on doing things together. It’s a chance to rest, relax and rejuvenate and enjoy peace, mountain views and wide-open spaces. It’s good for the soul.”