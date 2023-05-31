Sheriff’s office closes parts of Colorado River, parts of Highway 40 for missing man search

A sign posted near the Colorado River informs the public of today's closure.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning it will close the Colorado River through Byers Canyon between Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall as part of its search for Ari Harms, a white male in his thirties who went missing from a campground in the area Sunday.

The river closure runs parallel to U.S. Highway 40 from milepost 197, or County Road 3, to milepost 201.5, or Park Street. The closure includes Pioneer Park, the campsite along the river from which Harms went missing. A sheriff’s office news release stated the closure is to ensure public safety and the safety of emergency responders during their ground and air search operations.

Sheriff’s deputies will also close Highway 40 in Byers Canyon in both directions intermittently from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The closures will be between Hot Sulphur Springs and County Road 50, or Beaver Creek Road. Road closures are to ensure safety during air operations and will only occur during active aircraft flight times. They should cause minimal impact and delays.