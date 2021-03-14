Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of March 7

The entire valley along the Blue River near Kremmling was crystallized white. "Hoar" is an old English word for old people with white hair, and it seems fitting as every tree was blazing white. The combination of fog, below freezing temperatures and humidity contribute to create this phenomenon.

Courtesy Richard Seeley

Forecasters think an approaching snowstorm could bring multiple feet of snow to parts of Grand County this weekend.

The weekend’s storm will be centered along Colorado’s urban corridor and foothills, though the National Weather Service said Thursday that an amount of uncertainty remains in predictions. However, it is certain that mountains along and east of the Continental Divide will see snow.

Forecasters think the upcoming storm is unlikely to compare to the March 2003 snowstorm, but it is likely to surpass March 2016’s heavy snow event.

Following some warm days in Grand County, upcoming weather could drop large amounts of snow in the area.

Numbers are still uncertain, but snowfall is expected starting Wednesday and continuing through early next week with the majority of projected snowfall along the Front Range. A hazardous weather outlook is in place for areas in Grand County.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of light snow are possible in the mountains Wednesday through Thursday night.

It seems likely that come October short-term rentals in Winter Park will be required to register and pay for an annual license, in addition to complying with other new rules, after they received initial approval from town council.

On Tuesday, an ordinance regulating short-term rentals passed the first reading and is scheduled for final approval and a public hearing on March 16.

In an effort to better address the impacts of short-term rentals, the approved ordinance outlines new responsibilities for owners of the popular form of lodging. On top of annual licensing, short-term rentals must designate a 24/7 responsible agent to respond to concerns, include certain information in advertisements, not offer on-street overnight parking and comply with health and safety requirements.

Efforts to update COVID-19 data has changed how deaths are reported on the state’s website, but the Grand County coroner is less than happy with the results.

Since December, Coroner Brenda Bock has sought a change in the way the state reports COVID-19 deaths, which included two deaths in Grand County determined by police to be a murder-suicide.

Bock found the causes of death in that case to be blunt force trauma due to gunshot wounds, but the couple had tested positive for COVID-19 in the month preceding their deaths and thus were included in the state’s reporting of deaths among cases.

Grand County has seen at least two cases of a COVID-19 variant, but local officials say its presence does not warrant immediate concern for the county.

Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker told county commissioners on Tuesday that the health department had been notified by the state lab of the presence of the California-Denmark COVID-19 variant.

First identified in Denmark and now widely present in California, this strain is known as B.1.427 or B.1.429. A couple studies suggest it may be more contagious than earlier forms of the virus, but scientists are still investigating.

