Troublesome Stories exhibit will close at end of month

After welcoming over 16,000 guests in the past nine months, the Troublesome Stories exhibit in Grand Lake will be closing soon.

Troublesome Stories — Art & Artifacts from the East Troublesome Fire opened its doors in June 2021 with the goal of educating visitors about the personal and community impact caused by wildfires.

Grand Lake donated the use of the Pitkin Annex space to house the exhibit through October 2021, and then extended the use of the space through February 2022. According to a press release, the town has been approached regarding another creative project occupying this space, and the Grand Lake Chamber has agreed to vacate the space one month earlier than initially planned.

By doing so the chamber will have time to return artifacts to their owners and pack the remaining items with conservation in mind. Troublesome Stories will be open one remaining weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29-30.

There is currently not a set plan to install the exhibit in another location.

The chamber thanked the volunteers, donors, story tellers and community members impacted by the fire who helped elevate the exhibit to a high standard, adding that without the support of these folks, this exhibit would not have been possible.