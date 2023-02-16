West Grand High School wrestlers head to state championships

West Grand High School wrestlers receive a send off parade on Feb. 15 as they head to the state championships.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

Three West Grand High School wrestlers received a send off parade on Feb. 15 as they head to the state championships this week.

The championships will take place at Ball Arena in Denver from Feb. 16-18. Sage Lechman will compete in the girls’ tournament and Joe Probst and Chris Wellington will compete in the boys’ tournament.