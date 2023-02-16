West Grand High School wrestlers head to state championships
Three West Grand High School wrestlers received a send off parade on Feb. 15 as they head to the state championships this week.
The championships will take place at Ball Arena in Denver from Feb. 16-18. Sage Lechman will compete in the girls’ tournament and Joe Probst and Chris Wellington will compete in the boys’ tournament.
Celebrations
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.