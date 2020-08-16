Williams Fork Fire grows to 6,000 acres overnight; closure issued around Byers Peak

The Williams Fork Fire has grown to approximately 6,000 acres overnight and fire officials are working on additional evacuation plans around Fraser in case they’re needed.

No new evacuations or pre-evacuations have been put in place, but a public information officer for the Williams Fork Fire said that activity continues to be extreme and they want to be prepared.

The US Forest Service has closed the Arapaho National Forest surrounding the fire. The closure includes the Byers Peak Wilderness and the Fraser Experimental Forest, as well as trailheads and campgrounds in the area.

With hot and dry conditions expected throughout Sunday, fire crews are preparing for continuous, rapid growth, according to Ed LeBlanc, incident commander for the Williams Fork Fire.

While fire managers hoped to keep the flames north of Darling Creek, the Williams Fork Fire burned into that area overnight, as well as expanded into the Byers Peak Wilderness.

The fire boundaries east of County Road 30 and south of Keyser Creek Road (Forest Service Road 139) have been maintained and crews hope to keep the blaze from crossing those borders.

A visible plume can still be seen across Middle Park, the Williams Fork Valley, Summit County and beyond.

William's fork Fire Time Lapse. It blows up at :24 seconds. Thanks Justin Goodyear for hooking up the battery while we headed out, and thank you everyone that didn't steal my camera while I was gone. Posted by Jed Henry on Friday, August 14, 2020

Saturday’s firefighting efforts focused on protecting infrastructure and high resource values in the area, and planes dropped retardant on the fire throughout the day.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team is currently working the Williams Fork Fire and preparing to transition to a Type 2 Incident Management Team, which is experienced in managing larger, more complex fires

The Type 2 team is planning to assume command of the fire at 6 a.m. Monday.

Since there are currently four large fires burning on the Western Slope, LeBlanc noted that there continues to be a high demand for firefighting resources.

Closures: All access to the Church Park area is closed including: Forest Service Road 133, Forest Service Road 139, County Road 30, County Road 3, County Road 3 and County Road 50 at Young Life Camp.

Evacuation Areas: West: CR 3 and CR 30, North: Keyser Creek, South: Darling Creek, East: Church Park

Pre-Evacuations Areas: CR 50, CR 50S, CR 73, Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch, and Henderson Mill

Notifications: Sign up for CodeRed at http://www.gcemergency.com

Public Information Line: 970-445-2910 open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.