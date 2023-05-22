Winter Park Resort’s Trestle Bike Park offers adventure for every rider

Winding through scenic trails during the Winter Park Classics series race. The Winter Park Resort Trestle Bike Park will be ready for riders starting June 16. The Winter Park Competition Center will also host races through the summer.

Nicholas Coe/Courtesy Photo

Winter Park Resort’s Trestle Bike Park offers excitement for all levels of riders, from complete beginners, to expert bikers ready to take on the gnarliest features and most technical trails. The park, set to open June 16, boasts over 40 miles of lift-accessed trails, and is integrated into over 600 miles of bike trails throughout the area.

The resort offers the largest rental bike fleet in the U.S. – for riders who come without wheels, they are sure to find a bike that fits their style and ability.

The bike park is filled with low-grade windy trails through scenic aspens, and intermediate “flow” trails with banked turns, rolling sections and jumps to challenge riders. Then there are the black and double black diamond trails, where experts can get their hearts pumping on wooden features, huge drops and technical rock gardens. This well-rounded park, with endless acreage, means riders could explore for days and still not hit every jump, turn or roller.

For riders who want some friendly competition, the Winter Park Competition Center also offers cross-country and downhill bike races. All races are open to the public.

The Trestle Gravity Series offers heart-racing downhill competitions in August and early September. The courses are designed for riders whose love for speed brings them blazing down the roughest single-track descents through rock gardens, massive drops and gnarly root sections. Some runs offer a mix of downhill and cross-country racing packaged together.

A rider gets some air on a wooden feature during the Trestle Gravity Series race.

Thomas Doerr of Winter Park Competition Center/Courtesy photo

The Winter Park Classics consists of three races, where riders travel through the most popular and scenic routes in the Fraser Valley. Cyclists of all skill levels are invited to these races, from junior riders to professional racers. This competition takes place in June, July and August. The popular Winter Park race series has included luminaries such as Alison Powers, Brian Lopes, Lance Armstrong and Susan DeBiase.

“We plan for these races year-round and are continuously thinking of ways to make these courses both challenging and enjoyable for our riders,” Aimee Lewis, spokesperson for the Winter Park Competition Center said. “You can’t beat the energy at the starting line, and we hope to see new downhill and cross-country riders sign-up this year to share in the competitive spirit.”

An epic view of Winter Park Resort during the Winter Park Classics series race.

Nicholas Coe/Courtesy Photo

Riders can register through the Winter Park Competition Center website, under the “Summer” tab.

Trestle Gravity Series dates

Air Downhill: Aug. 2 and Aug. 4

Downhill: Aug. 5 and Sept. 1

Super Downhill: Sept. 2

Winter Park Classics dates

Point-to-Point: June 24

Super Loop: July 29

Tipperary Classic: Aug. 26