Fishing report: Lake trout are getting quite aggressive in Williams Fork Reservoir

Anglers are reporting good results fishing Grand County’s frozen lakes for rainbows, browns and lake trout.

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: The bite for rainbows and browns has been decent. Most fish are being caught in 6-8 feet of water on small jigs tipped with wax worms.

The lake trout bite has been slow this week. Most lakers are being caught in 30-50 feet of water on small plastics and spoons tipped with sucker meat.

Williams Fork: Fishing has been most productive in the first two hours of daylight and then slowing dramatically afterward.

Lake trout have become more aggressive, chasing Clam Flutter spoons off of the bottom and picking them up when they are falling, so be ready for a sudden bite or pause in your line.

Lake Granby: It was a busy weekend on the ice. We are starting to see snowmobiles traveling the lake. There are lots of large slush pockets so use caution when moving around the lake.

Fishing for rainbows has been good in the early mornings along the dams. Small pink or white jigs and spoons tipped with an egg or wax worm in 6-10 feet of water produces well.

Lake trout fishing has been excellent with fish scattered throughout the lake between 30-65 feet of water. The key has been using Vexilar to find the fish. If you can find the fish, they have been eager to bite almost any presentation. Tubes, spoons and various plastics tipped with sucker have all been producing.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Sam Hochevar, Rhett Feltman and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.