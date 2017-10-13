Officials dismiss complaint alleging child was left on Ski Granby Ranch chairlift

Colorado's Passenger Tramway Safety Board has dismissed a complaint filed against local resort property Granby Ranch over an allegation that the ranch left a 14-year-old child on a lift after the end of operations one evening in 2014.

Lee Rasizer, spokesman for the safety board, confirmed the case's dismissal this week. Rasizer added that the complaint was dismissed in late June.

"The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board carefully reviewed all applicable information and concluded that there was insufficient grounds to support commencement of formal disciplinary proceedings as required by the provisions of Colorado law," Rasizer stated. "As such, the complaint was dismissed."

The complaint, which was initially opened on Jan. 20 this year, pertained to an alleged incident that occurred at Granby Ranch during the winter of 2014. In January, Rasizer explained the basics of the situation stating that the tramway board had received a complaint "alleging that Ski Granby Ranch personnel left a 14-year-old boy on a ski lift after closing in January 2014."

The complaint was filed by Granby Ranch homeowner Natascha O'Flaherty in January 2017 on behalf of a Golden woman who claimed her son was left on the lift, three years before the complaint was filed.

"In light of the fact that the tramway board investigator confirmed the details with both the child, his mother and other eyewitnesses, I was very surprised that the tramway board did not take action," O'Flaherty told Sky-Hi News. "Yes, the other safety issues I raised in my complaint to the tramway board were not as easily verifiable and not surprised that nothing became of them but in my opinion they needed to be brought to light."

Officials from Granby Ranch declined to comment on this story.